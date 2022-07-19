Georgia Historic Trust Expedition 2022 comes to Monroe

The City of Monroe has taken great pains to preserve its history and that has paid off. The City has been chosen as the host for a 2022 Georgia Historic Trust Expedition. Residents are invited to join history lovers from across the state to tour some of our great historic homes and other places unique to Monroe. This tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

According to the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, you’re invited to “Discover one of Georgia’s best kept secrets! Nestled between Atlanta and Athens, Monroe boasts a vast collection of historic houses and a thriving downtown full of small town charm. Explore grand historic homes, magnificent mansions and other fascinating sites significant to the history of Walton County during a day-long, self-guided tour.”

This is a ticketed event and advance tickets must be purchased, walk up purchases will not be available the day of the event. Included in the ticket price ($50 for members, $60 for non-members) is a $10 lunch voucher for lunch from their choice of participating downtown eateries. *Tickets for $35 can also be purchased for just the tour. *Tour Only tickets do not include lunch or closing reception.

The Expedition ends with a special closing reception with drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the Wayfarer Music Hall. This facility, once a stable, has been renovated and is now an event facility the caters to the present while still celebrating its past. It is also a Georgia Trust Preservation Award winner.

Click here to Purchase your ticket.