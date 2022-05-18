Georgia House Representative candidate Rey Martinez invites community to Meet and Greet benefit

Martinez is a candidate for Georgia House District 111

LOGANVILLE, GA – Former Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez is hosting a Meet and Greet for his campaign on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The event is from 6 – 7.30 p.m. at Tuckaway Blueberry Farm, 3560 Claude Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052.

Martinez said the food will be provided by Rey’s Cuban Grill and the music will be provided by Doug Adams with Press Play Productions. There will be a lot local officials in attendance, but Martinez said it is not a private affair.

“Everyone is invited whether they are supporters or not,” he said. “I’ll be cooking great food. I want to promote Tuckaway Blueberry Farm. Blueberry season starts in June. It will be a meet and greet of love, fellowship and friendship.”

The event is paid for by the Rey Martinez Campaign for the State House. It is a drop in event and attendees are asked to RSVP to Lacey Flemming at 404-786-8219 or lacey@parlayllc.com.

For more information about Tuckaway Blueberry Farm, click or tap on this link for a special in a recent issue of Walton Living Magazine.