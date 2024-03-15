Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson releases statement on his cancer diagnosis





Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson has released the following statement following his recent cancer diagnosis:



“After speaking with my family and staff, I want to give a statement directly to the citizens of Georgia. I have a record of being honest and transparent with the voters who elected me, and nothing will keep me from upholding that standard of representation. On Tuesday, I was suddenly diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which has spread to my liver. I will provide updates with accurate information once available. While we wait on a final prognosis for chemotherapy, I can assure you I will continue to be who I have always been – a fighter. From the start, my life has been full of what seem like insurmountable challenges, but I’ve never given up and this farm boy from Montana doesn’t intend to start now. To be clear, I will continue to fulfill my duties as Labor Commissioner throughout this time and will work with my highly professional and qualified staff to ensure Georgia citizens are served with uninterrupted excellence. I ask that you cover me, my family, and the DOL staff in prayer as we prepare to boldly take on this next battle.”

