Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ representatives to hold mobile constituent hours in Monroe on Wednesday

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ representatives will be holding mobile constituent hours in Monroe on Wednesday, July 5. This will take place from noon to 2 p.m. in the Preston Room of the Monroe-Walton County Library at 217 West Spring St.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones – Photo credit: The Walton Tribune

“To support our constituent services office at the Capitol, I am happy to announce that we will have three dedicated representatives to ensure that Georgians around the state have access to our office, resources and staff,” Jones said when he announced the program. “I recognize that constituent issues are not uniform across our counties, cities and local communities.

Each community in Georgia, from the mountains to the coast, is impacted by unique

issues. Our dedicated representatives will travel the region meeting with citizens, local

leaders and other stakeholders. This is one resource of many we plan to implement to

ensure we serve all of Georgia’s citizens.”