Georgia Municipal Association elects Social Circle mayor to the 2023-2024 Board of Directors

Social Circle Mayor David Keener is sworn in to the 2023-2024 Board of Directors. Contributed photo

ATLANTA – Social Circle Mayor David Keener has been sworn in as a member of the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) Board of Directors for the 2023-2024 term. Keener holds a seat as District Five President.

This year’s Board of Directors was elected and installed during GMA’s Annual Convention in Savannah, which was held June 23 – 27.

Mayor Keener began his first term as Social Circle Mayor in January 2020. He served on City Council for 10 years prior to serving as Mayor. Mayor Keener is dedicated to local government training and continuing self-improvement. He received the prestigious Certificate of Dedication from the Georgia Municipal Training Institute in 2019.

“We are pleased to have Mayor David Keener serving in this leadership position,” said GMA CEO & Executive Director Larry Hanson. “Mayor Keener is well respected by their colleagues and will provide excellent guidance to the GMA Board of Directors.”

The 63-member board consists of active city officials, primarily mayors and councilmembers, from across the state. Seats are also designated for the presidents of the Georgia City-County Management Association, the Georgia Municipal Clerks Association and the GMA City Attorneys Section, as well as the chair of the Georgia Municipal Employees Benefit System Board of Trustees.

GMA’s Board of Directors provides general oversight and guidance to the 537-member organization, adopts governance policies and advocates for cities’ legislative interests at the state and federal levels.

About the Georgia Municipal Association: Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia’s 537 cities. GMA anticipates and influences the forces shaping Georgia’s cities and to provide leadership, tools and services that assist municipal governments in becoming more innovative, effective and responsive. Created in 1933, the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. For more information, visit www.gacities.com.