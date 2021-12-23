Georgia records all time low unemployment rate; NE Georgia drops below 2 %

State looks to attract more people to join the workforce in 2022

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced on Thursday that all 12 regional commissions in the state recorded all-time low unemployment rates.

“We are seeing the highest number of employed Georgians in our state’s history,” Butler said in a press release. “Looking towards the new year, our focus is on attracting more people to join the workforce in 2022.”

Employment, however, also was up in all regions. In the NE Georgia Region Commission, the November preliminary unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percent to 1.9 % over the month. One year ago, the rate was 4.4 %. The labor force was up 881 over the month and up 4,153 to 314,770 over the year. The number of employed was up 1,619 over the month and up 11,868 over the year to 308,775 – an all-time high.

Initial claims were down 255 (-26 % over the month and down 4,276 (-86 %) over the year to 718. Initial claims were down over the month in construction and health care and social assistance and down over the year in health care and social assistance ans well as in accommodation and food services. There were 6,087 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.

The NE Georgia Regional Commission encompasses the counties of Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton.

In the Atlanta Regional Commission, which encompasses Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties, the November preliminary unemployment rate was down three-tenths to 2.2 % over the month. The rate was 6 % a year ago. The labor force was up 11,154 over the month and up 41,424 over the year to 2,474,781. The number of employed was up 17,798 over the month and up 130,890 over the year to 2,419,435. The number of employed in this region also is at an all-time high.

Initial claims were down 2,970 (-29%) over the month and down 41,043 (-85%) over the year to 7,434. Initial claims were down over the month in Construction and Accommodation and Food Services, and down over the year in Administrative and Support Services and Accommodation and Food Services. There were 75,296 jobs posted in this region on employ Georgia.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers.