Georgia sees rise in unemployment rate in May 2023

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that all Regional Commissions reported a rise in unemployment rates in May.

“Despite an uptick in the unemployment rate, Georgia’s economy and job market remains red hot while the number of claims remains relatively low – especially compared to the national numbers,” Thompson aid in a press release. “While one month does not signal a trend, my administration will continue to keep a close eye on the labor market to identify any new developments.”

In May, the labor force rose in all Regional Commissions.

Employment was up in the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission, Southern Georgia Regional Commission, and Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.

In May, initial unemployment claims decreased in the Atlanta Regional Commission, Coastal Georgia Regional Commission, Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, Heart of Georgia Regional Commission, and the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.

In the Atlanta Regional Commission, which incorporates Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties, the unemployment rate was up seven-tenths to 3.4 percent over the month. The rate was 2.7 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 54 over the month and up 42,120 over the year, to 2,661,771.

The number of employed was down 17,577 over the month and up 24,494 over the year, to 2,572,476.

Initial claims were down 46 (0%) over the month and up 3,625 (48%) over the year, to 11,244.

In the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, which incorporates Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton counties, the unemployment rate was up seven-tenths to 3.2 percent over the month. The rate was 2.7 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 1,036 over the month and up 4,718 over the year, to 326,106.

The number of employed was down 1,458 over the month and up 2,758 over the year, to 315,547.

Initial claims were up 34 (3%) over the month and up 314 (43%) over the year, to 1,038.