Georgia Southern announces local students on Fall 2023 Dean’s List

Press release from merit pages

01/18/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Schools, Schools 0

STATESBORO, GA (01/16/2024)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,550 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

  • Dean Mugomba of Loganville (30052)
  • Alejandro Vanga Guzman of Loganville (30052)
  • Devon Nelson of Loganville (30052)
  • Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)
  • Danielle Gordon-Blackman of Loganville (30052)
  • Jakala Jordan of Loganville (30052)
  • Ashton Walker of Good Hope (30641)
  • Ella Parker of Loganville (30052)
  • Haleigh Milligan of Social Circle (30025)
  • Janae Marshall of Loganville (30052)
  • Morgan Chambers of Social Circle (30025)
  • Lucas Wang of Loganville (30052)
  • McKennah Tanzosch of Loganville (30052)
  • Ashley Robinson of Loganville (30052)
  • Madeline Turner of Loganville (30052)
  • Emma Davis of Monroe (30655)
  • Emily Scroggins of Monroe (30655)
  • Laythan Folgman of Monroe (30655)
  • Marion Pippens of Loganville (30052)
  • Pratasia George of Monroe (30656)
  • Kirsten Smith of Loganville (30052)
  • Beth Sutton of Monroe (30655)
  • Jadyn Howson of Monroe (30655)
  • Eloise Whitaker of Loganville (30052)
  • Ty Humphries of Loganville (30052)
  • Griffin Moore of Monroe (30655)
  • Todd Turner of Loganville (30052)
  • Ella Doster of Monroe (30655)
  • Braeden Evon of Monroe (30655)
  • Kaylee Vaughn of Monroe (30655)

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 155 different degree programs serving more than 26,100 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply