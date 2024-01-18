Georgia Southern announces local students on Fall 2023 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (01/16/2024)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,550 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
- Dean Mugomba of Loganville (30052)
- Alejandro Vanga Guzman of Loganville (30052)
- Devon Nelson of Loganville (30052)
- Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)
- Danielle Gordon-Blackman of Loganville (30052)
- Jakala Jordan of Loganville (30052)
- Ashton Walker of Good Hope (30641)
- Ella Parker of Loganville (30052)
- Haleigh Milligan of Social Circle (30025)
- Janae Marshall of Loganville (30052)
- Morgan Chambers of Social Circle (30025)
- Lucas Wang of Loganville (30052)
- McKennah Tanzosch of Loganville (30052)
- Ashley Robinson of Loganville (30052)
- Madeline Turner of Loganville (30052)
- Emma Davis of Monroe (30655)
- Emily Scroggins of Monroe (30655)
- Laythan Folgman of Monroe (30655)
- Marion Pippens of Loganville (30052)
- Pratasia George of Monroe (30656)
- Kirsten Smith of Loganville (30052)
- Beth Sutton of Monroe (30655)
- Jadyn Howson of Monroe (30655)
- Eloise Whitaker of Loganville (30052)
- Ty Humphries of Loganville (30052)
- Griffin Moore of Monroe (30655)
- Todd Turner of Loganville (30052)
- Ella Doster of Monroe (30655)
- Braeden Evon of Monroe (30655)
- Kaylee Vaughn of Monroe (30655)
