Georgia Southern announces local students on Fall 2023 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (01/16/2024)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,550 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Dean Mugomba of Loganville (30052)

Alejandro Vanga Guzman of Loganville (30052)

Devon Nelson of Loganville (30052)

Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)

Danielle Gordon-Blackman of Loganville (30052)

Jakala Jordan of Loganville (30052)

Ashton Walker of Good Hope (30641)

Ella Parker of Loganville (30052)

Haleigh Milligan of Social Circle (30025)

Janae Marshall of Loganville (30052)

Morgan Chambers of Social Circle (30025)

Lucas Wang of Loganville (30052)

McKennah Tanzosch of Loganville (30052)

Ashley Robinson of Loganville (30052)

Madeline Turner of Loganville (30052)

Emma Davis of Monroe (30655)

Emily Scroggins of Monroe (30655)

Laythan Folgman of Monroe (30655)

Marion Pippens of Loganville (30052)

Pratasia George of Monroe (30656)

Kirsten Smith of Loganville (30052)

Beth Sutton of Monroe (30655)

Jadyn Howson of Monroe (30655)

Eloise Whitaker of Loganville (30052)

Ty Humphries of Loganville (30052)

Griffin Moore of Monroe (30655)

Todd Turner of Loganville (30052)

Ella Doster of Monroe (30655)

Braeden Evon of Monroe (30655)

Kaylee Vaughn of Monroe (30655)

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 155 different degree programs serving more than 26,100 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

