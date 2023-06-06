Georgia Southern announces local students on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (06/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,110 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

  • Grace Anderson of Loganville (30052)
  • Alyssa Brown of Monroe (30655)
  • Morgan Chambers of Social Circle (30025)
  • Kristopher Cornish of Monroe (30655)
  • Saniyya Derico of Loganville (30052)
  • Laythan Folgman of Monroe (30655)
  • Phillip Hamby of Monroe (30655)
  • Lorelei Hayes of Monroe (30655)
  • Jakala Jordan of Loganville (30052)
  • Wesley Long of Monroe (30655)
  • Janae Marshall of Loganville (30052)
  • Riley McAlpin of Monroe (30655)
  • Hannah McDonel of Monroe (30656)
  • Jada Montgomery of Loganville (30052)
  • Chloe Needham of Loganville (30052)
  • Samantha Olson of Loganville (30052)
  • William Quinn of Monroe (30655)
  • Olivia Roberts of Monroe (30656)
  • Walker Salyer of Monroe (30655)
  • Kaitlyn Stout of Monroe (30655)
  • Madeline Turner of Loganville (30052)
  • Morgan Tyler of Loganville (30052)
  • Ashton Walker of Good Hope (30641)
  • Justin White of Monroe (30655)
  • Zoe Wynn of Loganville (30052)

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 25,500 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

