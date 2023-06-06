Georgia Southern announces local students on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (06/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,110 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Grace Anderson of Loganville (30052)

Alyssa Brown of Monroe (30655)

Morgan Chambers of Social Circle (30025)

Kristopher Cornish of Monroe (30655)

Saniyya Derico of Loganville (30052)

Laythan Folgman of Monroe (30655)

Phillip Hamby of Monroe (30655)

Lorelei Hayes of Monroe (30655)

Jakala Jordan of Loganville (30052)

Wesley Long of Monroe (30655)

Janae Marshall of Loganville (30052)

Riley McAlpin of Monroe (30655)

Hannah McDonel of Monroe (30656)

Jada Montgomery of Loganville (30052)

Chloe Needham of Loganville (30052)

Samantha Olson of Loganville (30052)

William Quinn of Monroe (30655)

Olivia Roberts of Monroe (30656)

Walker Salyer of Monroe (30655)

Kaitlyn Stout of Monroe (30655)

Madeline Turner of Loganville (30052)

Morgan Tyler of Loganville (30052)

Ashton Walker of Good Hope (30641)

Justin White of Monroe (30655)

Zoe Wynn of Loganville (30052)

