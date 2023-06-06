Georgia Southern announces local students on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (06/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,110 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
- Grace Anderson of Loganville (30052)
- Alyssa Brown of Monroe (30655)
- Morgan Chambers of Social Circle (30025)
- Kristopher Cornish of Monroe (30655)
- Saniyya Derico of Loganville (30052)
- Laythan Folgman of Monroe (30655)
- Phillip Hamby of Monroe (30655)
- Lorelei Hayes of Monroe (30655)
- Jakala Jordan of Loganville (30052)
- Wesley Long of Monroe (30655)
- Janae Marshall of Loganville (30052)
- Riley McAlpin of Monroe (30655)
- Hannah McDonel of Monroe (30656)
- Jada Montgomery of Loganville (30052)
- Chloe Needham of Loganville (30052)
- Samantha Olson of Loganville (30052)
- William Quinn of Monroe (30655)
- Olivia Roberts of Monroe (30656)
- Walker Salyer of Monroe (30655)
- Kaitlyn Stout of Monroe (30655)
- Madeline Turner of Loganville (30052)
- Morgan Tyler of Loganville (30052)
- Ashton Walker of Good Hope (30641)
- Justin White of Monroe (30655)
- Zoe Wynn of Loganville (30052)
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 25,500 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.
