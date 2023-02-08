Georgia Southern announces local students who made Fall 2022 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (02/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
- Austin Allred of Monroe (30655)
- Grace Anderson of Loganville (30052)
- Allison Beam of Loganville (30052)
- Aysia Berry of Monroe (30656)
- Thomas Bruce of Loganville (30052)
- Morgan Chambers of Social Circle (30025)
- Saniyya Derico of Loganville (30052)
- Laythan Folgman of Monroe (30655)
- Jackson Gann of Social Circle (30025)
- Danielle Gordon-Blackman of Loganville (30052)
- Felicienne Houston of Loganville (30052)
- Charlise Jackson of Loganville (30052)
- Dayana Love of Loganville (30052)
- Garielle Lumsden of Loganville (30052)
- Mary Malcom of Monroe (30655)
- Karrigan Malcom of Monroe (30655)
- Riley McAlpin of Monroe (30655)
- Hannah McDonel of Monroe (30656)
- Aidan Moon of Loganville (30052)
- Chloe Needham of Loganville (30052)
- Brianna Ormsby of Loganville (30052)
- Ella Parker of Loganville (30052)
- Walker Salyer of Monroe (30655)
- Beth Sutton of Monroe (30655)
- Morgan Tyler of Loganville (30052)
- Madison Walker of Loganville (30052)
- Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 25,500 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.
