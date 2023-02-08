Georgia Southern announces local students who made Fall 2022 Dean’s List

02/07/2023

STATESBORO, GA (02/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

  • Austin Allred of Monroe (30655)
  • Grace Anderson of Loganville (30052)
  • Allison Beam of Loganville (30052)
  • Aysia Berry of Monroe (30656)
  • Thomas Bruce of Loganville (30052)
  • Morgan Chambers of Social Circle (30025)
  • Saniyya Derico of Loganville (30052)
  • Laythan Folgman of Monroe (30655)
  • Jackson Gann of Social Circle (30025)
  • Danielle Gordon-Blackman of Loganville (30052)
  • Felicienne Houston of Loganville (30052)
  • Charlise Jackson of Loganville (30052)
  • Dayana Love of Loganville (30052)
  • Garielle Lumsden of Loganville (30052)
  • Mary Malcom of Monroe (30655)
  • Karrigan Malcom of Monroe (30655)
  • Riley McAlpin of Monroe (30655)
  • Hannah McDonel of Monroe (30656)
  • Aidan Moon of Loganville (30052)
  • Chloe Needham of Loganville (30052)
  • Brianna Ormsby of Loganville (30052)
  • Ella Parker of Loganville (30052)
  • Walker Salyer of Monroe (30655)
  • Beth Sutton of Monroe (30655)
  • Morgan Tyler of Loganville (30052)
  • Madison Walker of Loganville (30052)
  • Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 25,500 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

