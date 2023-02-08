Georgia Southern announces local students who made Fall 2022 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (02/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Austin Allred of Monroe (30655)

Grace Anderson of Loganville (30052)

Allison Beam of Loganville (30052)

Aysia Berry of Monroe (30656)

Thomas Bruce of Loganville (30052)

Morgan Chambers of Social Circle (30025)

Saniyya Derico of Loganville (30052)

Laythan Folgman of Monroe (30655)

Jackson Gann of Social Circle (30025)

Danielle Gordon-Blackman of Loganville (30052)

Felicienne Houston of Loganville (30052)

Charlise Jackson of Loganville (30052)

Dayana Love of Loganville (30052)

Garielle Lumsden of Loganville (30052)

Mary Malcom of Monroe (30655)

Karrigan Malcom of Monroe (30655)

Riley McAlpin of Monroe (30655)

Hannah McDonel of Monroe (30656)

Aidan Moon of Loganville (30052)

Chloe Needham of Loganville (30052)

Brianna Ormsby of Loganville (30052)

Ella Parker of Loganville (30052)

Walker Salyer of Monroe (30655)

Beth Sutton of Monroe (30655)

Morgan Tyler of Loganville (30052)

Madison Walker of Loganville (30052)

Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 25,500 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.