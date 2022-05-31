Georgia Southern announces local students who made Spring 2022 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (05/24/2022)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,230 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Grace Anderson of Loganville (30052)

Elizabeth Arrington of Loganville (30052)

Alyssa Brown of Monroe (30655)

Shaquille Edwards of Loganville (30052)

Dominique Evans of Loganville (30052)

Danielle Gordon-Blackman of Loganville (30052)

Phillip Hamby of Monroe (30655)

Toraya Hughes of Loganville (30052)

Celine Johnson of Loganville (30052)

Kaii Joseph-Maloney of Loganville (30052)

Ta’san King of Loganville (30052)

Wesley Long of Monroe (30655)

Ella Parker of Loganville (30052)

Emily Poston of Loganville (30052)

Olivia Roberts of Monroe (30656)

Kinley Stewart of Loaganville (30052)

Kaitlyn Stout of Monroe (30655)

Genevieve Townsend of Loganville (30052)

Morgan Tyler of Loganville (30052)

Jalexis Vanga Guzman of Loganville (30052)

Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)

Zoe Wynn of Loganville (30052)

