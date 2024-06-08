Georgia Southern announces Spring 2024 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (06/07/2024)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,460 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2024 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
- Korbin Brooks of Loganville (30052)
- Alyssa Brown of Monroe (30655)
- Morgan Chambers of Social Circle (30025)
- Cooper Cook of Loganville (30052)
- Dylan Copeland of Loganville (30052)
- Emma Davis of Monroe (30655)
- Saniyya Derico of Loganville (30052)
- Cierra Edmonds of Loganville (30052)
- Ukela Eligwe of Loganville (30052)
- Ethan Etwara of Monroe (30655)
- Braeden Evon of Monroe (30655)
- Naya Girard of Loganville (30052)
- Danielle Gordon-Blackman of Loganville (30052)
- Lorelei Hayes of Monroe (30655)
- Tanner Humphries of Loganville (30052)
- Ty Humphries of Loganville (30052)
- Amiliyan Jackson of Loganville (30052)
- Jakala Jordan of Loganville (30052)
- Nerlaine Lenergay of Monroe (30656)
- Wesley Long of Monroe (30655)
- Janae Marshall of Loganville (30052)
- Hannah McDonel of Monroe (30656)
- Alicia Mote of Loganville (30052)
- Michael Olson of Loganville (30052)
- Ella Parker of Loganville (30052)
- Reagan Peppers of Monroe (30655)
- Nia Reneau of Loganville (30052)
- Emily Scroggins of Monroe (30655)
- Beth Sutton of Monroe (30655)
- McKennah Tanzosch of Loganville (30052)
- Tabitha Tederstrom of Loganville (30052)
- Todd Turner of Loganville (30052)
- Kaylee Vaughn of Monroe (30655)
- Eloise Whitaker of Loganville (30052)
- Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 155 different degree programs serving more than 26,100 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.