Georgia Southern announces Spring 2024 Dean’s List

06/07/2024

STATESBORO, GA (06/07/2024)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,460 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2024 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

  • Korbin Brooks of Loganville (30052)
  • Alyssa Brown of Monroe (30655)
  • Morgan Chambers of Social Circle (30025)
  • Cooper Cook of Loganville (30052)
  • Dylan Copeland of Loganville (30052)
  • Emma Davis of Monroe (30655)
  • Saniyya Derico of Loganville (30052)
  • Cierra Edmonds of Loganville (30052)
  • Ukela Eligwe of Loganville (30052)
  • Ethan Etwara of Monroe (30655)
  • Braeden Evon of Monroe (30655)
  • Naya Girard of Loganville (30052)
  • Danielle Gordon-Blackman of Loganville (30052)
  • Lorelei Hayes of Monroe (30655)
  • Tanner Humphries of Loganville (30052)
  • Ty Humphries of Loganville (30052)
  • Amiliyan Jackson of Loganville (30052)
  • Jakala Jordan of Loganville (30052)
  • Nerlaine Lenergay of Monroe (30656)
  • Wesley Long of Monroe (30655)
  • Janae Marshall of Loganville (30052)
  • Hannah McDonel of Monroe (30656)
  • Alicia Mote of Loganville (30052)
  • Michael Olson of Loganville (30052)
  • Ella Parker of Loganville (30052)
  • Reagan Peppers of Monroe (30655)
  • Nia Reneau of Loganville (30052)
  • Emily Scroggins of Monroe (30655)
  • Beth Sutton of Monroe (30655)
  • McKennah Tanzosch of Loganville (30052)
  • Tabitha Tederstrom of Loganville (30052)
  • Todd Turner of Loganville (30052)
  • Kaylee Vaughn of Monroe (30655)
  • Eloise Whitaker of Loganville (30052)
  • Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 155 different degree programs serving more than 26,100 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

