Georgia Southern announces Spring 2024 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (06/07/2024)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,460 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2024 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Korbin Brooks of Loganville (30052)

Alyssa Brown of Monroe (30655)

Morgan Chambers of Social Circle (30025)

Cooper Cook of Loganville (30052)

Dylan Copeland of Loganville (30052)

Emma Davis of Monroe (30655)

Saniyya Derico of Loganville (30052)

Cierra Edmonds of Loganville (30052)

Ukela Eligwe of Loganville (30052)

Ethan Etwara of Monroe (30655)

Braeden Evon of Monroe (30655)

Naya Girard of Loganville (30052)

Danielle Gordon-Blackman of Loganville (30052)

Lorelei Hayes of Monroe (30655)

Tanner Humphries of Loganville (30052)

Ty Humphries of Loganville (30052)

Amiliyan Jackson of Loganville (30052)

Jakala Jordan of Loganville (30052)

Nerlaine Lenergay of Monroe (30656)

Wesley Long of Monroe (30655)

Janae Marshall of Loganville (30052)

Hannah McDonel of Monroe (30656)

Alicia Mote of Loganville (30052)

Michael Olson of Loganville (30052)

Ella Parker of Loganville (30052)

Reagan Peppers of Monroe (30655)

Nia Reneau of Loganville (30052)

Emily Scroggins of Monroe (30655)

Beth Sutton of Monroe (30655)

McKennah Tanzosch of Loganville (30052)

Tabitha Tederstrom of Loganville (30052)

Todd Turner of Loganville (30052)

Kaylee Vaughn of Monroe (30655)

Eloise Whitaker of Loganville (30052)

Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 155 different degree programs serving more than 26,100 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

