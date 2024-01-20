Georgia Southern announces that Mason Horn, of Walnut Grove, was on the Fall 2023 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (01/16/2024)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,550 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Mason Horn, of Walnut Grove, was on this list.

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 155 different degree programs serving more than 26,100 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

