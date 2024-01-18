Georgia Southern University announces local students on Fall 2023 President’s List

STATESBORO, GA (01/16/2024)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,350 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2023 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Gwyneth Green of Monroe (30655)

Samantha Olson of Loganville (30052)

James Ruth of Monroe (30655)

Emma Busboom of Monroe (30656)

Hannah McDonel of Monroe (30656)

Olivia Roberts of Monroe (30656)

Saniyya Derico of Loganville (30052)

Deborah Ruiz of Loganville (30052)

Janiya Smith of Social Circle (30025)

Tanner Humphries of Loganville (30052)

Kristopher Cornish of Monroe (30655)

Allison Fuller of Loganville (30052)

Kaitlyn Stout of Monroe (30655)

Savannah Thomason of Social Circle (30025)

Madison Wallace of Social Circle (30025)

Yareli Garcia of Monroe (30656)

Joseph Gwalla of Loganville (30052)

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 155 different degree programs serving more than 26,100 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

