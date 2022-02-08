Georgia Southern University announces local students on the Fall 2021 Dean’s List

STATESBORO, GA (02/04/2022)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,420 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Grace Anderson of Loganville (30052)

Allison Beam of Loganville (30052)

Chloe Boyd of Loganville (30052)

Arnesha Clark of Loganville (30052)

Dominique Evans of Loganville (30052)

Gabrielle Guadeloupe of Loganville (30052)

Mekhi Havard of Loganville (30052)

Ray Holt of Social Circle (30025)

Toraya Hughes of Loganville (30052)

Camille Johnson of Social Circle (30025)

Ethan Kellum of Social Circle (30025)

Sydnie Lancaster of Loganville (30052)

Wesley Long of Monroe (30655)

James Martin of Monroe (30655)

Anna McCrary of Monroe (30655)

Tariq Moe of Monroe (30656)

Andre Murray of Loganville (30052)

Cade Murray of Monroe (30655)

Ella Parker of Loganville (30052)

Caleb Pedro of Loganville (30052)

Dezire Proctor of Loganville (30052)

Blair Rector of Loganville (30052)

Nia Reneau of Loganville (30052)

Deborah Ruiz of Loganville (30052)

Kaitlyn Stout of Monroe (30655)

Savannah Thomason of Social Circle (30025)

Peyton Thompson of Social Circle (30025)

Genevieve Townsend of Loganville (30052)

Alejandro Vanga Guzman of Loganville (30052)

Christopher Wempner of Loganville (30052)

Ansley White of Social Circle (30025)

Christian Williams of Social Circle (30025)

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 27,000 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.