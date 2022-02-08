Georgia Southern University announces local students on Fall 2021 President’s List

STATESBORO, GA (02/04/2022)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2021 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Baylee Bowers of Monroe (30655)

Brandon Breda of Monroe (30655)

Xylacia Brown of Loganville (30052)

Denayt Daniel of Loganville (30052)

Joseph Davis of Loganville (30052)

Gabrielle Dieterich of Loganville (30052)

Carolyn Gibson of Loganville (30052)

Kameron Holder of Loganville (30052)

Janae Marshall of Loganville (30052)

Haleigh Milligan of Social Circle (30025)

Chloe Needham of Loganville (30052)

Tristen Perez of Loganville (30052)

Grayson Ray of Monroe (30656)

Olivia Roberts of Monroe (30656)

Jalexis Vanga Guzman of Loganville (30052)

