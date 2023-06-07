Georgia Southern University announces Spring 2023 President’s List

STATESBORO, GA (06/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,100 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Jacob Bannister of Loganville (30052)

Allison Beam of Loganville (30052)

Jacob Conner of Monroe (30656)

Joseph Davis of Loganville (30052)

Haylee Dieterich of Loganville (30052)

Gabrielle Dieterich of Loganville (30052)

Danielle Gordon-Blackman of Loganville (30052)

Ray Holt of Social Circle (30025)

Felicienne Houston of Loganville (30052)

Nicholas Johnson of Loganville (30052)

Haleigh Milligan of Social Circle (30025)

Aidan Moon of Loganville (30052)

Reagan Peppers of Monroe (30655)

Carley Pettit of Monroe (30656)

Grayson Ray of Monroe (30656)

Nia Reneau of Loganville (30052)

Nehemiah Robertson of Social Circle (30025)

Ashley Robinson of Loganville (30052)

Christion Rollins of Loganville (30052)

Deborah Ruiz of Loganville (30052)

Emily Scroggins of Monroe (30655)

Beth Sutton of Monroe (30655)

McKennah Tanzosch of Loganville (30052)

Savannah Thomason of Social Circle (30025)

Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)

