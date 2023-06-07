Georgia Southern University announces Spring 2023 President’s List

STATESBORO, GA (06/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,100 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
- Jacob Bannister of Loganville (30052)
- Allison Beam of Loganville (30052)
- Jacob Conner of Monroe (30656)
- Joseph Davis of Loganville (30052)
- Haylee Dieterich of Loganville (30052)
- Gabrielle Dieterich of Loganville (30052)
- Danielle Gordon-Blackman of Loganville (30052)
- Ray Holt of Social Circle (30025)
- Felicienne Houston of Loganville (30052)
- Nicholas Johnson of Loganville (30052)
- Haleigh Milligan of Social Circle (30025)
- Aidan Moon of Loganville (30052)
- Reagan Peppers of Monroe (30655)
- Carley Pettit of Monroe (30656)
- Grayson Ray of Monroe (30656)
- Nia Reneau of Loganville (30052)
- Nehemiah Robertson of Social Circle (30025)
- Ashley Robinson of Loganville (30052)
- Christion Rollins of Loganville (30052)
- Deborah Ruiz of Loganville (30052)
- Emily Scroggins of Monroe (30655)
- Beth Sutton of Monroe (30655)
- McKennah Tanzosch of Loganville (30052)
- Savannah Thomason of Social Circle (30025)
- Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 25,500 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.