Georgia Southern University announces Spring 2023 President’s List

STATESBORO, GA (06/06/2023)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,100 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2023 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

  • Jacob Bannister of Loganville (30052)
  • Allison Beam of Loganville (30052)
  • Jacob Conner of Monroe (30656)
  • Joseph Davis of Loganville (30052)
  • Haylee Dieterich of Loganville (30052)
  • Gabrielle Dieterich of Loganville (30052)
  • Danielle Gordon-Blackman of Loganville (30052)
  • Ray Holt of Social Circle (30025)
  • Felicienne Houston of Loganville (30052)
  • Nicholas Johnson of Loganville (30052)
  • Haleigh Milligan of Social Circle (30025)
  • Aidan Moon of Loganville (30052)
  • Reagan Peppers of Monroe (30655)
  • Carley Pettit of Monroe (30656)
  • Grayson Ray of Monroe (30656)
  • Nia Reneau of Loganville (30052)
  • Nehemiah Robertson of Social Circle (30025)
  • Ashley Robinson of Loganville (30052)
  • Christion Rollins of Loganville (30052)
  • Deborah Ruiz of Loganville (30052)
  • Emily Scroggins of Monroe (30655)
  • Beth Sutton of Monroe (30655)
  • McKennah Tanzosch of Loganville (30052)
  • Savannah Thomason of Social Circle (30025)
  • Angel Winfield of Loganville (30052)

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 25,500 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

