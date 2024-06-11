Georgia Southern University announces Spring 2024 President’s List

STATESBORO, GA (06/07/2024)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,280 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2024 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
- Emma Busboom of Monroe (30656)
- Laythan Folgman of Monroe (30655)
- Allison Fuller of Loganville (30052)
- Yareli Garcia of Monroe (30656)
- Gwyneth Green of Monroe (30655)
- Samantha Olson of Loganville (30052)
- Kaitlyn Stout of Monroe (30655)
- Savannah Thomason of Social Circle (30025)
- Ashton Walker of Good Hope (30641)
