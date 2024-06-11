Georgia Southern University announces Spring 2024 President’s List

STATESBORO, GA (06/07/2024)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,280 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2024 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

  • Emma Busboom of Monroe (30656)
  • Laythan Folgman of Monroe (30655)
  • Allison Fuller of Loganville (30052)
  • Yareli Garcia of Monroe (30656)
  • Gwyneth Green of Monroe (30655)
  • Samantha Olson of Loganville (30052)
  • Kaitlyn Stout of Monroe (30655)
  • Savannah Thomason of Social Circle (30025)
  • Ashton Walker of Good Hope (30641)

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 155 different degree programs serving more than 26,100 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the University is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

