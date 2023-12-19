Georgia state employees, educators and support staff to get $1,000 bonus

Public schools also to get extra $45,000 for personnel or infrastructure improvements that strengthen campus security

ATLANTA, GA (Dec. 18, 2023) Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that state, university and public school employees will get a $1,000 year-end bonus. He also announced that he is proposing a extra $104 million in the yearly bonus to provided $45,000 to all Georgia public schools for personnel or infrastructure improvements to school safety.

“Throughout the pandemic, a summer of unrest, and the unprecedented challenges of the last several years, our state employees have worked hard, taken on additional challenges, remained committed to serving their fellow Georgians, and become more streamlined so we can remain the best state for opportunity,” Kemp announced. “This retention pay supplement will arrive during the holiday season, and it’s part of my administration’s way of showing our appreciation for all that they do.”

Kemp’s Amended FY 2024 budget submitted to the General Assembly in January will include about $330 million for these one-time pay supplements which includes $202 million for K-12 teachers and school support staff. It will also include more than $100 million to provide ongoing annual funding for local K-12 schools for the school security and safety.

“This additional investment in school safety will benefit every part of the state,” Kemps said, adding it’s just the latest action to secure classrooms and back law enforcement.

