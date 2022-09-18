Georgia State Parks’ ‘Leaf Watch’ provides Travel tips for leaf peepers

Shutterbugs are urged to share and tag their photos on Instagram to be featured on Leaf Watch

(Left) Fort Yargo State Park, Winder, Ga. (right) Victoria Bryant State Park, Royston, Ga. Photo credit: Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites

GEORGIA, Sept. 15, 2022 – The annual arrival of pumpkin-spice flavors and cooler temperatures have many people eager for fall getaways. To help leaf peepers plan their autumn escapes, Georgia State Parks has launched “Leaf Watch 2022” to track fall color as it moves across the Peach State. Found at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch, the travel planner is filled with top trails and overlooks, mountain cabins and campsites, fall events and safe hiking tips.

Park rangers are often asked when leaf color will peak. Only Mother Nature knows for sure, but Georgia’s most vibrant hues usually come toward the end of October or early November. Shutterbugs are encouraged to share their favorite shots on Instagram, tagging #GaLeafWatch and @GaStateParks for a chance to have their photos featured on Leaf Watch.

With kid-friendly nature trails, challenging mountain hikes, cozy campsites and warm cabins, Georgia’s State Parks make for the perfect fall-themed escape. After a day on the trails, park visitors can kick back by a fire and enjoy gooey s’mores. Since state parks can be especially busy during fall weekends, rangers encourage guests to visit on weekdays or explore lesser-known destinations like Victoria Bryant or Don Carter state parks.

The key for vibrant fall color is warm sunny days coupled with very cool – but not freezing – nights. Most years, Georgia’s mountains peak toward the end of October. Color continues to blanket lower elevations into early November. Even some locations in southern Georgia sport beautiful colors into late November, such as George L. Smith and Providence Canyon state parks.

From cabins to campsites and “glamping” yurts, Georgia’s State Parks offer a variety of accommodations where leaf peepers can stay in the heart of autumn scenery. Officials advise visitors to make reservations as soon as possible, even for the fall of 2023, since it is common for cabins to be booked more than a year in advance. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-864-7275 or at GaStateParks.org.