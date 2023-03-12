Georgia State Patrol graduates 113th Trooper School 

press release from Georgia State Patrol

Georgia State Patrol 113th Trooper School March 10 graduates. Contributed photo

Jarquavious Anthony, of Decatur, has been assigned to Post 46 that serves Walton County and Nathan Marett, of Hartwell has been assigned to Post 51 serving Gwinnett

(Forsyth, Georgia) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) graduated its 113th Trooper School Friday, March 10, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth. After 32 weeks of intense training, 33 new Troopers will report to one of 52 patrol posts around the state.

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp was the keynote speaker and gave the Oath of Office. Additional remarks were provided by Colonel Chris C. Wright, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Captain Clayton Kicklighter, Director of Training.

Trooper Cadets spend 20 weeks at the academy and 12 weeks training in the field. The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) requires all peace officers to receive a minimum of 408 hours of Basic Mandate Training. At the completion of Trooper School these newly graduated Troopers have received more than 1,400 hours of training including driving, defensive tactics, vehicle stops, Spanish, criminal law and criminal procedure, firearms, accident investigation, and various other trainings.

During remarks to his fellow class members Trooper Deontress McNeal, the class president, reflected on the journey through Trooper School. 

“Our journey to today began last year, on July 17, 2022. As diverse individuals from all walks of life, we left our families, homes, and jobs on the quest to become a Georgia State Patrol Trooper,” said McNeal. “Today is about celebrating that diverse group of people that became one big, close-knit family. We completed the process, we are Troopers, and that is undeniably a big accomplishment to be proud of.”

Four of the graduates received special honors for top performance in various proficiencies. The honorees were:

  • Driving Proficiency – Phillip Johnson
  • Firearms Proficiency – Tyler Pettee
  • Top Gun – Caleb Crosswhite
  • Highest Academic Average – Thomas Ayres

Additionally, Trooper Thomas Ayres who had a 96.0 academic average, received the CPL Chadwick LeCroy scholarship to use toward obtaining a master’s degree from Reinhardt University. CPL Chadwick LeCroy, a GSP Trooper, was killed in the line of duty on December 27, 2010.

Trooper Kristoff Batson received the inaugural Patrick Dupree Leadership Award which is presented to the cadet that showed leadership throughout the entire class, even though he/she was not the class president.

“It is such an honor to receive this award, Batson said. “Patrick was not only an awesome colleague but a great friend. As I proudly wear my GSP badge and travel Georgia’s roadways serving the residents and visitors to our state, I will carry Patrick’s memory in my heart.”

Additionally, the following graduates were recognized for their leadership: Thomas Ayres, Vice President; Austin Byers, Secretary; David Holland, Chaplain; Claire Ctibor, Sergeant-at-Arms; and Andrew Thompson, Pennant Bearer.

Each commissioned Trooper will report to the following assigned post:

Cadet’s NameHometownAssigned Post
Jarquavious AnthonyDecatur, GAPost 46-Monroe
Thomas AyresDallas, GAPost 09 – Marietta
Kristoff BatsonAugusta, GAPost 25-Grovetown
Kyle BrasingtonAcworth, GAPost 03-Cartersville
Austin ByersHinesville, GAPost 11-Hinesville
Jireh CraftonSavannah, GAPost 23-Brunswick
Jodie CrewsWaco, GAPost 04-Villa Rica
Caleb CrosswhiteLafayette, GAPost 05-Dalton
Mary CtiborMiner, GAPost 01-Griffin
Austin DollarColquitt, GAPost 39-Cuthbert
Dustin FergusonHinesville, GAPost 18-Reidsville
Javaris FreemanPelham, GAPost 40-Albany
Roger GraydonTifton, GAPost 13-Tifton
Garrett HarrellCarnesville, GAPost 52-Hartwell
Joshua HillardSt. Mary’s, GAPost 35-Jekyll Island
David HollandMilledgeville, GAPost 33-Milledgeville
Jeremy HopkinsBowersville, GAPost 52-Hartwell
Nicholas HubertBlairsville, GAPost 06-Gainesville
Phillip JohnsonLaGrange, GAPost 02-LaGrange
Quenterrius KennemoreRome, GAPost 03-Cartersville
Gabriel MarcumHahira, GAPost 31-Valdosta
Nathan MarettHartwell, GAPost 51-Gwinnett
Deontress McNealBrunswick, GAPost 23-Brunswick
Andrew MooreColbert, GAPost 52-Hartwell
Michael NoellerRinggold, GAPost 43-Calhoun
Cole Nusall Lyons, GAPost 19-Swainsboro
Tyler PetteSavannah, GAPost 45-Statesboro
Blake SikoraColumbus, GAPost 34-Manchester
Brett SmithHoschton, GAPost 06-Gainesville
Andrew ThompsonJeffersonville, GAPost 15-Perry
Jamie TurnerCordele, GAPost 30-Cordele
Corey WellsAtlanta, GAPost 04-Villa Rica
Kyle YoungbloodColumbus, GAPost 34-Manchester

