Georgia State Patrol graduates 113th Trooper School 

(Forsyth, Georgia) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) graduated its 113th Trooper School Friday, March 10, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth. After 32 weeks of intense training, 33 new Troopers will report to one of 52 patrol posts around the state.
Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp was the keynote speaker and gave the Oath of Office. Additional remarks were provided by Colonel Chris C. Wright, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Captain Clayton Kicklighter, Director of Training.
Trooper Cadets spend 20 weeks at the academy and 12 weeks training in the field. The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) requires all peace officers to receive a minimum of 408 hours of Basic Mandate Training. At the completion of Trooper School these newly graduated Troopers have received more than 1,400 hours of training including driving, defensive tactics, vehicle stops, Spanish, criminal law and criminal procedure, firearms, accident investigation, and various other trainings.
During remarks to his fellow class members Trooper Deontress McNeal, the class president, reflected on the journey through Trooper School.
“Our journey to today began last year, on July 17, 2022. As diverse individuals from all walks of life, we left our families, homes, and jobs on the quest to become a Georgia State Patrol Trooper,” said McNeal. “Today is about celebrating that diverse group of people that became one big, close-knit family. We completed the process, we are Troopers, and that is undeniably a big accomplishment to be proud of.”
Four of the graduates received special honors for top performance in various proficiencies. The honorees were:
- Driving Proficiency – Phillip Johnson
- Firearms Proficiency – Tyler Pettee
- Top Gun – Caleb Crosswhite
- Highest Academic Average – Thomas Ayres
Additionally, Trooper Thomas Ayres who had a 96.0 academic average, received the CPL Chadwick LeCroy scholarship to use toward obtaining a master’s degree from Reinhardt University. CPL Chadwick LeCroy, a GSP Trooper, was killed in the line of duty on December 27, 2010.
Trooper Kristoff Batson received the inaugural Patrick Dupree Leadership Award which is presented to the cadet that showed leadership throughout the entire class, even though he/she was not the class president.
“It is such an honor to receive this award, Batson said. “Patrick was not only an awesome colleague but a great friend. As I proudly wear my GSP badge and travel Georgia’s roadways serving the residents and visitors to our state, I will carry Patrick’s memory in my heart.”
Additionally, the following graduates were recognized for their leadership: Thomas Ayres, Vice President; Austin Byers, Secretary; David Holland, Chaplain; Claire Ctibor, Sergeant-at-Arms; and Andrew Thompson, Pennant Bearer.
Each commissioned Trooper will report to the following assigned post:
|Cadet’s Name
|Hometown
|Assigned Post
|Jarquavious Anthony
|Decatur, GA
|Post 46-Monroe
|Thomas Ayres
|Dallas, GA
|Post 09 – Marietta
|Kristoff Batson
|Augusta, GA
|Post 25-Grovetown
|Kyle Brasington
|Acworth, GA
|Post 03-Cartersville
|Austin Byers
|Hinesville, GA
|Post 11-Hinesville
|Jireh Crafton
|Savannah, GA
|Post 23-Brunswick
|Jodie Crews
|Waco, GA
|Post 04-Villa Rica
|Caleb Crosswhite
|Lafayette, GA
|Post 05-Dalton
|Mary Ctibor
|Miner, GA
|Post 01-Griffin
|Austin Dollar
|Colquitt, GA
|Post 39-Cuthbert
|Dustin Ferguson
|Hinesville, GA
|Post 18-Reidsville
|Javaris Freeman
|Pelham, GA
|Post 40-Albany
|Roger Graydon
|Tifton, GA
|Post 13-Tifton
|Garrett Harrell
|Carnesville, GA
|Post 52-Hartwell
|Joshua Hillard
|St. Mary’s, GA
|Post 35-Jekyll Island
|David Holland
|Milledgeville, GA
|Post 33-Milledgeville
|Jeremy Hopkins
|Bowersville, GA
|Post 52-Hartwell
|Nicholas Hubert
|Blairsville, GA
|Post 06-Gainesville
|Phillip Johnson
|LaGrange, GA
|Post 02-LaGrange
|Quenterrius Kennemore
|Rome, GA
|Post 03-Cartersville
|Gabriel Marcum
|Hahira, GA
|Post 31-Valdosta
|Nathan Marett
|Hartwell, GA
|Post 51-Gwinnett
|Deontress McNeal
|Brunswick, GA
|Post 23-Brunswick
|Andrew Moore
|Colbert, GA
|Post 52-Hartwell
|Michael Noeller
|Ringgold, GA
|Post 43-Calhoun
|Cole Nusall
|Lyons, GA
|Post 19-Swainsboro
|Tyler Pette
|Savannah, GA
|Post 45-Statesboro
|Blake Sikora
|Columbus, GA
|Post 34-Manchester
|Brett Smith
|Hoschton, GA
|Post 06-Gainesville
|Andrew Thompson
|Jeffersonville, GA
|Post 15-Perry
|Jamie Turner
|Cordele, GA
|Post 30-Cordele
|Corey Wells
|Atlanta, GA
|Post 04-Villa Rica
|Kyle Youngblood
|Columbus, GA
|Post 34-Manchester
