Georgia State Patrol graduates 113th Trooper School 

Georgia State Patrol 113th Trooper School March 10 graduates. Contributed photo

Jarquavious Anthony, of Decatur, has been assigned to Post 46 that serves Walton County and Nathan Marett, of Hartwell has been assigned to Post 51 serving Gwinnett

(Forsyth, Georgia) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) graduated its 113th Trooper School Friday, March 10, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth. After 32 weeks of intense training, 33 new Troopers will report to one of 52 patrol posts around the state.

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp was the keynote speaker and gave the Oath of Office. Additional remarks were provided by Colonel Chris C. Wright, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Captain Clayton Kicklighter, Director of Training.

Trooper Cadets spend 20 weeks at the academy and 12 weeks training in the field. The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) requires all peace officers to receive a minimum of 408 hours of Basic Mandate Training. At the completion of Trooper School these newly graduated Troopers have received more than 1,400 hours of training including driving, defensive tactics, vehicle stops, Spanish, criminal law and criminal procedure, firearms, accident investigation, and various other trainings.

During remarks to his fellow class members Trooper Deontress McNeal, the class president, reflected on the journey through Trooper School.

“Our journey to today began last year, on July 17, 2022. As diverse individuals from all walks of life, we left our families, homes, and jobs on the quest to become a Georgia State Patrol Trooper,” said McNeal. “Today is about celebrating that diverse group of people that became one big, close-knit family. We completed the process, we are Troopers, and that is undeniably a big accomplishment to be proud of.”

Four of the graduates received special honors for top performance in various proficiencies. The honorees were:

Driving Proficiency – Phillip Johnson

Firearms Proficiency – Tyler Pettee

Top Gun – Caleb Crosswhite

Highest Academic Average – Thomas Ayres

Additionally, Trooper Thomas Ayres who had a 96.0 academic average, received the CPL Chadwick LeCroy scholarship to use toward obtaining a master’s degree from Reinhardt University. CPL Chadwick LeCroy, a GSP Trooper, was killed in the line of duty on December 27, 2010.

Trooper Kristoff Batson received the inaugural Patrick Dupree Leadership Award which is presented to the cadet that showed leadership throughout the entire class, even though he/she was not the class president.

“It is such an honor to receive this award, Batson said. “Patrick was not only an awesome colleague but a great friend. As I proudly wear my GSP badge and travel Georgia’s roadways serving the residents and visitors to our state, I will carry Patrick’s memory in my heart.”

Additionally, the following graduates were recognized for their leadership: Thomas Ayres, Vice President; Austin Byers, Secretary; David Holland, Chaplain; Claire Ctibor, Sergeant-at-Arms; and Andrew Thompson, Pennant Bearer.

Each commissioned Trooper will report to the following assigned post:

Cadet’s Name Hometown Assigned Post Jarquavious Anthony Decatur, GA Post 46-Monroe Thomas Ayres Dallas, GA Post 09 – Marietta Kristoff Batson Augusta, GA Post 25-Grovetown Kyle Brasington Acworth, GA Post 03-Cartersville Austin Byers Hinesville, GA Post 11-Hinesville Jireh Crafton Savannah, GA Post 23-Brunswick Jodie Crews Waco, GA Post 04-Villa Rica Caleb Crosswhite Lafayette, GA Post 05-Dalton Mary Ctibor Miner, GA Post 01-Griffin Austin Dollar Colquitt, GA Post 39-Cuthbert Dustin Ferguson Hinesville, GA Post 18-Reidsville Javaris Freeman Pelham, GA Post 40-Albany Roger Graydon Tifton, GA Post 13-Tifton Garrett Harrell Carnesville, GA Post 52-Hartwell Joshua Hillard St. Mary’s, GA Post 35-Jekyll Island David Holland Milledgeville, GA Post 33-Milledgeville Jeremy Hopkins Bowersville, GA Post 52-Hartwell Nicholas Hubert Blairsville, GA Post 06-Gainesville Phillip Johnson LaGrange, GA Post 02-LaGrange Quenterrius Kennemore Rome, GA Post 03-Cartersville Gabriel Marcum Hahira, GA Post 31-Valdosta Nathan Marett Hartwell, GA Post 51-Gwinnett Deontress McNeal Brunswick, GA Post 23-Brunswick Andrew Moore Colbert, GA Post 52-Hartwell Michael Noeller Ringgold, GA Post 43-Calhoun Cole Nusall Lyons, GA Post 19-Swainsboro Tyler Pette Savannah, GA Post 45-Statesboro Blake Sikora Columbus, GA Post 34-Manchester Brett Smith Hoschton, GA Post 06-Gainesville Andrew Thompson Jeffersonville, GA Post 15-Perry Jamie Turner Cordele, GA Post 30-Cordele Corey Wells Atlanta, GA Post 04-Villa Rica Kyle Youngblood Columbus, GA Post 34-Manchester