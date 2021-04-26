Georgia State Patrol is looking to hire more troopers

Georgia State Patrol is looking to hire more state troopers, including for Post 46 in Walton County that serves Newton, Rockdale and Walton counties.

Click or tap on the following link for information and to complete the application process. https://dps.georgia.gov/trooper-application-and-employment-process

To apply for a Trooper position and initiate the employment process, interested candidates must complete a State of Georgia application for employment (list job code 17706), a Background Packet and the GA Work Ready Assessment. All applications and required documents MUST be submitted at the same time.

APPLICATION

Applicants must complete a State of Georgia application for employment (list job code 17706).