Georgia State University Officer from Loganville arrested for rape

(Lawrenceville, Ga., August 12, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department reported that a Loganville man turned himself in to the Gwinnett County Detention Center on Aug. 12. Terry Payne, 59, of Loganville is charged by Gwinnett Police detectives with one count each of Rape, Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Violation of Oath of Office.

According to a press release from GCPD, on Aug. 6, the victim went to a local hospital and reported being raped. Gwinnett County Police officers responded and she was interviewed by Special Victim’s Unit detectives. The alleged victim said that she met the suspect several months before and they had agreed to go on a date on Aug. 5. She told detectives that she remembered meeting him at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Mall of Georgia Blvd in Buford and having an alcoholic beverage. The next thing she remembers was waking up in an unfamiliar location with the suspect raping her. She was able to get to safety a short time later and went to the hospital.

Based on information obtained over the course of the investigation, Payne was identified as the suspect and detectives learned that he is currently employed as a police officer with the Georgia State University Campus Police.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP220063819

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.