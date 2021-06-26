Georgia SWAT team captures suspect in shooting of Daytona Beach Officer

Suspect allegedly had numerous weapons, ammunition and body armor when he was captured in a tree house

[Atlanta, Ga] – Georgia Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of Othal Wallace, the suspect in the shooting of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor earlier this week. Raynor was shot in the head and remains in critical condition.

According to a press release, at about 2:30 a.m. this morning, June 26, 2021, the State of Georgia’s Special Weapons and Tactical team executed a search warrant in DeKalb County at the request of the FBI and U.S. Marshals. During the execution of this search warrant, Wallace was captured. He was located in a “tree house” with numerous weapons, ammunition, and body armor. Wallace was taken into custody without incident. Wallace had allegedly attempted to change his appearance by cutting his hair to disguise himself and avoid capture.



Other agencies that were present were the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security Investigations, Dekalb County Police Department and the Daytona Beach Police Department.



No injuries were reported in the execution of this search warrant.