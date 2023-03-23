Georgia Tech annouces local 2022 fall graduates from Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA (03/23/2023)– The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 263rd Commencement exercises Dec. 16 – 17, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Among the graduates were local students:

Bradley Blaho of Loganville (30052)

Carson Dobbs of Monroe (30656)

Tudor Hadade of Loganville (30052)

Dylan Loggins of Loganville (30052)

Jake Michiels of Loganville (30052)

Jeremy Mullis of Loganville (30052)

Kevin Pietruszka of Loganville (30052)

Hunter Smith of Loganville (30052)

Sidney Smith of Loganville (30052)

Raleigh Wunderlich of Loganville (30052)

