Georgia Tech announces local Spring 2023 graduates

ATLANTA, GA (07/05/2023)– The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 5,300 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 264th Commencement exercises May 5 – 6, 2023, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The following graduates were from

Michael Baugh of Loganville (30052)

Janice Cherono of Loganville (30052)

Samuel Eck of Loganville (30052)

Natalie Fowler of Loganville (30052)

Anelise Laracuente of Loganville (30052)

Sage Lika of Loganville (30052)

Simon Lockhart of Loganville (30052)

Jonathon Miller of Monroe (30656)

William Ponder of Monroe (30655)

Joao Felipe Savi Mello De Souza of Loganville (30052)

Jacob Smith of Loganville (30052)

Eric Son of Loganville (30052)

Kayla Spinks of Social Circle (30025)

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 undergraduate and graduate students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.