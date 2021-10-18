Georgia Tech Summer 2021 Graduates from the local area announced

ATLANTA, GA (10/18/2021)– The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 1,480 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of summer semester. Among the graduates were:

Cara Eck of Monroe (30656) – Professional Master’s in Occupational Safety and Health

Syreeta Gaither of Monroe (30655) – Professional Master’s in Occupational Safety and Health

Sandra Mrvos of Loganville (30052) – Professional Master’s in Occupational Safety and Health

