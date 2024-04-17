Georgias get extended booking window for reservations at Georgia state parks

STOCKBRIDGE, GA, April 15, 2024 — Effective April 15, Georgia residents are able to book accommodations 14 months in advance at sites operated by Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites, one month earlier than out-of-state visitors. This includes newly renovated full hookup campsites at Vogel, historic CCC cottages at F.D. Roosevelt and yurts at Cloudland Canyon.

With more than 14.3 million visitors last year, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites leadership understands that finding an available campsite can be difficult. Director Angie Johnson and State Representative Marcus Wiedower worked together to offer a solution for Georgia residents.

“This is a thank you to the residents of Georgia for supporting our local state parks and the staff that work there,” Johnson said.

State parks such as Indian Springs and Vogel have been in operation for nearly 100 years, setting as a backdrop for important family traditions. Georgia State Parks, a division of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), ensures local citizens have early access to schedule those important gatherings.

“Many Georgians have visited the same state parks with their families for generations,” said DNR Commissioner Walter Rabon. “We want to provide a better opportunity for them to be able to schedule their family reunions and other park adventures.”

The Georgia resident’s address will be verified at check-in. Reservations can be made by visiting GaStateParks.org/Reservations or calling 1-800-864-7275.

