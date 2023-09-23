Georgia’s NE Georgia and Atlanta Regional commissions see rise in August unemployment rate

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said last week that all of Georgia’s Regional Commissions reported a rise in August unemployment rates.

“August unemployment numbers continue to reinforce the strength of a vibrant Georgia economy,” Thompson said. “With the uptick in unemployment over the past month, it requires diligent and deliberate focus to balance opportunity with the needs within the state’s workforce.”

The labor force rose in all areas, except the Central Savannah River Regional Commission.

Employment was up in the Heart of Georgia, Southern Georgia Regional and Northeast Georgia Commission, which includes Walton County. However, it was down in the Atlanta Regional Commission, which includes Gwinnett County.

Northeast Georgia Regional Commission includes the counties of Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Walton Counties.

The unemployment rate was up six-tenths to 3.7 percent over-the-month, the rate was 3.2 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 2,680 over-the-month and up 8,923 over-the-year, to 329,030, an all-time high.

The number of employed was up 542 over-the-month and up 7,020 over-the-year, to 316,881.

Initial claims were down 224 (-16%) over-the-month and up 185 (19%) over-the-year, to 1,185.

Atlanta Regional Commission includes the counties of Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale Counties.

The unemployment rate was up five-tenths to 3.7 percent over-the-month, the rate was 3.2 percent one year ago.

The labor force was up 5,713 over-the-month and up 58,319 over-the-year, to 2,684,355, an all-time high.

The number of employed was down 9,040 over-the-month and up 42,506 over-the-year, to 2,584,187.

Initial claims were down 2,195 (-15%) over-the-month and up 1,596 (15%) over-the-year, to 12,624.

