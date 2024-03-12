Get a jump on St. Patrick’s Day Friday with a Beer Crawl in Social Circle

Chris, Jon and Scott will be performing at Friendship Park

The community is invited to get their green on from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15, to get a jump on the St. Patrick’s Day weekend with the St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl. Shops and restaurants will be open to support the event. The official St. Patrick’s Day in Sunday, March 17.

Head on to downtown Social Circle to get in on the festivities and then make your way over to Friendship Park for a concert by Chris, Jon and Scott that will continue from 6 to 9 p.m.

