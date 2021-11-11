Get into the spirit of Christmas in Monroe with candlelight shopping each Thursday in November and December

Get into the Christmas spirit in downtown Monroe Thursdays through November and December with candlelight shopping. Monroe Downtown is inviting the community to enjoy Candlelight Shopping from 5 – 8 p.m. each Thursday in November and December.

“Cozy up by our giant fire pit on Court Street to roast marshmallows. Enjoy dinner, drinks or dessert at one of our amazing restaurants before or after shopping. You’re sure to find gifts for everyone on your list at our downtown businesses,” wrote on its website.

In addition, different activities will be planned for each Thursday, beginning with the Bikes, Trikes & Magical Lights Parade in Childers Park and marshmallow roasting on Court Street on November 18, carriage rides and photos with the Grinch on Dec. 9 and carriage rides and photos with Santa on Dec. 16.

Take a look at the Page 48 – 52 of the Gift Guide from the latest issue of Walton Living Magazine to see what local stores can help you find the perfect gift.