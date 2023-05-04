Get Sideways brings 90s music for opening of First Friday Summer Concert Series

First concert in the series is Friday, May 5

It is not quite summer yet, but the First Friday Concert Series in Monroe is here to remind us that it is definitely on the way! The community is invited to join in the kick off the 2023 season with Get Sideways 90s Tribute presented by Snellville Heating, Air & Plumbing.

The Town Green is still under construction so the concert will be back on the lawn of the Historic Walton County Court House at 111 South Broad Street in the meantime. Music begins at 7 pm. General admission to the concert is free, just be sure to bring your own lawn chair. No outside table or tents are allowed. Tables can usually be reserved for $150 for a table for 8 but sales for this event have been closed.

Attendees are invited to visit the food court for dinner and drinks or dine downtown at one of the many restaurants. No outside alcohol is allowed but alcohol may be purchased on site or in a downtown restaurant using a Monroe branded to-go cup.