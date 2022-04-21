Meet author John Doriot and his dog, Oreo, at Children’s Book Day in Monroe on May 7

Cheely’s General Store & Cafe and Southern Pen Gifts & Books have teamed up to celebrate Children’s Book Day in Monroe on May 7, 2022.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and you’re invited to help Zane’s Zoo celebrate Children’s Book Day.

You will get to meet author John Doriot and his dog, Oreo. John is the author of the Oreo series that many young readers have enjoyed. A portion of all Zane’s Zoo pets that are adopted will be donated to help support local animal rescue groups and shelter pets waiting for adoption. And if you adopt a pet from the Walton Animal Control Shelter between April 23 and May 7, you will get a FREE Zane Zoo pet with a children’s book. (Must present proof of adoption.)

Cheely’s General Store & Cafe and Southern Pen Gifts & Books are located in the Monroe Mercantile Market at 113 N Broad St. in downtown Monroe.