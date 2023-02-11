Get your spring plants at the Gwinnett County UGA Extention 2023 Plant Sale Fundraiser

Shop more than 50 varieties of flowering and fruit plants that thrive in Georgia soil at UGA Extension Gwinnett’s annual Plant Sale Fundraiser to benefit 4-H and Master Gardener projects.

This year’s diverse selection ranges from blueberries, peaches, and plums to dogwoods, gardenias, and hydrangeas.

Preorder by mail or in-person through Friday, March 3 at the UGA Extension Gwinnett office in Lawrenceville. The pickup and bonus sale will be on Thursday, March 16 from 9:00am to 5:45pm at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville.

For more information, visit GwinnettExtension.com