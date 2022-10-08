Ghosts in Eatonton! Investigations Every Saturday in October

Contributed photo

If ghosts are your thing this is time, and the place, to explore the phenomenon

Are ghosts real? If you ask Ebenezer Scrooge, Hamlet, or Bill Murray’s team of Ghostbusters you’ll probably get a resounding “YES! And some are not as friendly as Casper.” Some say ghosts are everywhere, and it’s confirmed. They are in Eatonton – and Eatonton is less than an hour from Monroe!

Denise Rolfe and her team from the Southeastern Institute of Paranormal Research will lead a paranormal investigation in several locations across downtown Eatonton this October. We’ll explore known paranormal sites such as Panola Hall (19th century home), the Eatonton School where principal Mr. Dickey waits to greet guests, and Blackwell’s Furniture the site of the first tavern in downtown Eatonton. New sites in 2022 include the abandoned city jail and state prison, the old downtown hotel, and more!

The event will be held on Saturdays, October 15, 22, 29 and November 5 at 6:30 pm, starting at the Georgia Writers Museum. Tickets are $45 per person; combo tickets that include Crime & Wine on Friday nights are $70 per person. For more information or to register visit www.georgiawritersmuseum.org.

The Southeastern Institute of Paranormal Research (SIPR) was founded in 2008 by Denise Rolfe, author of the highly acclaimed book, Ghosts and Legends of Charleston. Their regional headquarters is located near Atlanta. While SIPR uses technical equipment to collect data from the physical environment, they also utilize psychic research methods. They bring their psychical research team into the investigation “cold.” The data collected is then validated through “hard” evidence from historical documentation. Attendees will learn from the SIPR team what to look for and how to use special paranormal investigating equipment. Then, grouped into teams led by a paranormal investigator, groups will explore haunted sites.

How can you prepare for this life-altering event sponsored by Georgia Writers Museum? Start by registering for the event on www.georgiawritersmuseum.org.

Georgia Writers Museum is dedicated to inspiring today’s writers/readers and celebrating Georgia’s literary heritage by exploring the history and life stories of local writers Alice Walker (The Color Purple), Flannery O’Connor (A Good Man is Hard to Find), and Joel Chandler Harris (Brer Rabbit Folktales), along with others in the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame. Admission to the museum is free; the museum relies on donations from guests and supporters to deliver quality programming, exhibits and classes. To learn more, visit www.georgiawritersmuseum.com, Facebook: georgiawritersmuseum, and Instagram: georgiawritersmuseum8.