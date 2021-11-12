GHSA Football playoff season begins tonight with No. 1-ranked MAHS Hurricanes at home

The Monroe Area High School football Hurricanes head into the Georgia High School Association Football Playoffs tonight ranked No. 1 in GHSA AAA. With a 10 – 0 record for the season, the Hurricanes take on North Murray High School out of Chatsworth at Hurricane Field. on Friday, Nov. 12 in the first round. The North Murray Mountaineers come into the playoffs with a 7-3 overall record for the season.

You can watch the game live at this link. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Click or tap on the link below for the GHSA AAA Playoff bracket.

2021 Georgia High School Football Playoff Brackets: GHSA AAA

Tomorrow, two other local Walton County high schools get their shot in the 2021 GHSA Playoffs.

Social Circle City Schools will take on Trion High School in the the opening round of the GHSA Public A playoffs. The Redskins travel to Trion for the game. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Click or tap on this link for the GHSA Public A 2021 Playoff Bracket

George Walton Academy will take on 4th ranked Fellowship Christian in the opening round of GHSA Private A Playoffs. The Bulldogs travel to Roswell for the game. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Click or tap on this link for the GHSA Private A 2021 Playoff Bracket