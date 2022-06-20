Gina Ford, of Loganville, graduates from CCU in May 2022

Contributed photo

CONWAY, SC (06/16/2022)– Coastal Carolina University recognized more than 1,200 students during its spring commencement ceremonies, held May 6-7, 2022. Among the graduates was Gina Ford, a Liberal Studies major from Loganville, GA (30052).

A Universitywide ceremony recognizing all graduates was held on Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. in Brooks Stadium and featured a keynote address by Vanessa Wyche, a Conway, S.C., native and director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Each of CCU’s academic colleges held individual ceremonies during the weekend, where graduates’ names were called and they had the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma covers.

