Girls Night Out Painting Party at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Friday

Adults only – fun girls night out

Monroe Walton Center for the Arts is inviting members of the community to join them on Friday. Sept. 15 from 7 – 9 p.m. for a Painting Party. Painting for this party will be Pumpkins and Berries.

Fee:

$30 for members;

$35 for non-members

Includes all supplies.

Registration will close by the day before each class OR when the class fills. These classes fill quickly so be sure to register soon! Register and pay by CLICKING HERE



Feel free to bring snacks to share.

You’ll learn a lot, become a better painter and have fun too

This is a fun evening of painting, encouraging, talking, and lots of laughter! You may start out as strangers but by the end of the evening you do not leave feeling that way … Art has a way of bringing people together.

We are sorry to announce that Donna is undergoing treatment for cancer. She wants us to continue our girls’ night out events and so Jennifer Dominy will be leading our fun painting group. Monroe Walton Center for the Arts