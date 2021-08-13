Giselle Mays, of Loganville, graduates from Troy University

TROY, AL (08/12/2021)– Giselle Mays of Loganville, GA, graduated from Troy University during summer semester/Term 5 of the 2020/2021 academic year.

Mays graduated with a Bachelor’s degree.

About Troy University

