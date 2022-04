Blood Drive in Monroe scheduled for 1 – 6 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church. You are invited to give the gift of life by donating blood. With current guidelines it is best that you make an appt. Go to redcross.org, call me Jane Scott at 770-317-9966 to schedule a time.

First United Methodist Church is located at 400 S. Broad St. in Monroe.