Glass on the mend after suffering a stroke Sunday

Keith Glass, former longtime city of Monroe police chief and public safety director, said he is resting comfortably and on the mend after suffering a stroke at his home Sunday morning.

“I suffered a stroke on the right side of my brain that is effecting my left side,” Glass said Monday morning from his room at Piedmont Walton Hospital. “I’m doing pretty good. I’m really, really blessed to be doing as well as I am. I can walk, I can use my hand. I’m a lot better than I was when I came in.”

Keith Glass – contributed photo

Glass said he began suffering symptoms of a stroke at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday. He credited his military and law enforcement background for the ability to self diagnose and then immediately seek medical assistance. After reaching out to first responders, Glass was at the Monroe hospital within 30 minutes and beginning treatment.

Glass said he expects to be released from the hospital in the next two to three days if he continues to improve.

“The level of care I have received at Piedmont Walton has been exceptional,” Glass said. “All the staff here, they have just taken great care of me.”

Glass said he has been humbled by the many friends, colleagues and even some of the highest office holders in the state who have reached out to him after learning he was hospitalized. He said he appreciates all the thoughts and prayers, and he wants everyone to know he is doing well.

“It really means a lot to know all these folks are still thinking about this old guy,” Glass said.

Glass began serving as a member of the Monroe Police Department in 1993, becoming the department’s chief in 2002 before going on to lead the city’s police and fire departments as the city’s public safety director in 2013. Glass retired from public service in 2018 after 25 years with the city and it’s police department.

Glass is past president of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia and board member of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.

Then Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him to the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council, where he served until Deal appointed him as a commissioner of the Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund Board.

Glass is a native of Monroe and a graduate of Monroe Area High School, the Columbus State University Law Enforcement Command College, the 197th Professional Education Series of the Georgia International Law Exchange at Georgia State University (Israel), U.S. Department of Justice’s FBI Georgia Law Enforcement Executive Development Course, the 2015 U.S. State Department Law Enforcement Exchange with the Republic of Georgia and United States Army Sergeants Major Academy.

Glass enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard in 1974, His military career spanned from 1974 to 2005, serving with the 178MPCO, Co H 121 Infantry LRSU, 190 MPCO, 1-121 Infantry Battalion, 781st Troop Command, 24th Infantry Division and the 3rd Infantry Division.Glass served as the 1-121 Infantry CSM, the Eagle Base CSM for SFOR 9 in Tuzla, Bosnia and retired in 2005 while serving as the 781st Troop Command CSM. His military awards include the Legion of Merit and Meritorious Service medals.

“I’ve been able to do a lot of stuff for a kid from the Mill Village,” Glass said at the council meeting where his retirement became official. “It’s been a real privilege.”

Glass is the son of the late Buddy and Jimmie Lee Glass. He and his wife, Kathy, have three daughters, Kristin, Ashley and Courtney.

