Golf Tournament in support of Social Circle community projects scheduled for April 30

The Social Circle Lions Club and the Social Circle Police Department are joining together to host a golf tournament on April 30 to support community projects. The cost to participate is $75 per play or $300 for a team. There are also hole sponsorships available for $100 or $400.

The tournament is April 30, 2021 with registration and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by the shotgun start at 1 p.m.

All the information for entry or sponsorship is given below.