Good Hope Convenience Center temporarily closed due to construction of new fire station

GOOD HOPE, GA (Jan. 13, 2023) – Officials with Walton County announced that the Good Hope Convenience Center located at Nunnally Shoals Road is temporarily closed while Walton County Fire Rescue Station 7 is being rebuilt. WCFR Fire Station 7 was destroyed by a fire in April last year and Walton County Board of Commission members decided the best way forward was to build a new fire station at the same location. The construction of the new fire station, at a cost of $3 million, was approved by the BOC in May last year and construction is now underway.

The closest convenience center to that location for residents to use in the meantime is Whatley Convenience Center at 2620 Whitney Road SE.

“People are also encouraged to dispose of garbage at the Walton County Keep Walton Beautiful Recycling Center located at 2051 Leroy Anderson Road, Monroe, GA 30655,” Walton County public information officer Patrice Broughton said in a press release.

For more information on garbage disposal, visit the Walton County Public Works webpage at https://www.waltoncountyga.gov/242/Convenience-Centers.

Current Operating Hours of Walton County Convenience Centers

As of August 6, 2012, the new Convenience Centers’ operating hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. for the following locations:

Bold Springs

Good Hope (Temporarily Closed)

Gratis

Jersey

Whatley

Youth

The Convenience Centers will be closed Wednesday and Sunday.

Contact Information

Bold Springs: 770-331-1172

4185 Bold Springs Road at the Bold Springs Fire Station

Good Hope: 470-971-9882

2077 Nunnally Shoals Road at the Good Hope Fire Station

Gratis: 770-267-1438

2126 Mount Vernon Road Northwest at the Gratis Fire Station

Jersey: 470-971-6056

1645 Jersey Social Circle Road at the Jersey Fire Station

Whatley: 470-971-5157

2620 Whitney Road Southeast at the Whatley Fire Station

Youth: 770-598-1087

1764 GA Highway 81 at the Youth Fire Station