Good Hope Poppy Festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 20

Its spring festival time in Walton County and theGood Hope Poppy Festival is Saturday, May 20th from 10am-4pm. (Same day as the Monroe Flower Festival). The Good Hope Poppy Festival provides a fun day for residents and friends in downtown Good Hope, Georgia. The Poppy Festival honors the Poppy Lady, Moina Michael, born in Good Hope in 1869. Moina MIchael used the red corn poppy as a symbol to honor and raise funds for fallen WWI veterans. Crafts, food trucks, hayrides, kids inflatables. Vendor space is still available. www.GoodHopePoppyFestival.com

The Coffee Run is a prequel to the Good Hope Poppy Festival. Awards will follow at City Hall: 9:30am.



For all the Coffee Lovers, this run is for you! You’ll love the shirt and get to try the best coffee you’ve ever tasted!



Run or walk through a beautiful route in Good Hope! All ages (under 18 with guardian) are welcome!

When you sign-up, you’re not just signing up for a run. You’re signing up to be part of a journey in taking a step towards your health! You also get a great keepsake T-shirt. Winners receive a commemorative coffee tumbler.



A Virtual Option is available. Just sign up for the 5K, select your course, run your distance and then let us know your time. We can get your T-shirt to you via pickup or mail.



The Coffee Run is about bringing people together to give each person a memorable, healthy, and fun experience. Proceeds benefit Good Hope Together, Inc., a 501(c)(3) community development nonprofit, whose home base will be Good Hope’s 27th Coffee House