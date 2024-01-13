Good Hope Together hosts a Community Winter Gala to benefit the organization

Good Hope Together is hosting a Community Winter gala at The Towers at Snows Mill beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. This is to benefit Good Hope Together in its mission to cultivate a healthy, thriving community for everyone in Good Hope.

The gala will include a night of dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Tickets are $55 per person or $400 for a table for eight. Ticket purchases can be accessed via the QR Code on the flyer above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

