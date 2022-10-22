Good Samaritans help Gwinnett police officer in distress

Contributed photo

(Lawrenceville, Ga., October 21, 2022) – On July 25, 2022 Gwinnett Police Officer Anderson #2043 was attempting to arrest an armed robbery suspect and was violently assaulted while making the arrest. Two citizens who lived nearby assisted Ofc. Anderson to subdue the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, and likely saved the officer’s life.

Central Precinct officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Stop and Save located at 4601 Satellite Blvd in Duluth. When officers arrived, they met with the clerk who had been badly beaten during the incident. After speaking with the clerk and viewing security video, a description of the suspect was broadcast. Officer Anderson located an individual nearby who fit the description.

The suspect, later identified as Derrick Sutton (38-year-old male, Atlanta) refused Ofc. Anderson’s orders and violently attacked him. Ofc. Anderson was alone while trying to restrain Sutton. As he continued to attempt to detain Sutton he realized Sutton was holding a gun in his hand. During the altercation, Ofc. Anderson’s radio was damaged which prevented him from notifying dispatch of the attack.

Meanwhile, Otto Ortiz and his son Anderson (no relation) were inside their home when their dog began barking at the window. They saw Ofc. Anderson being attacked and rushed to help him with no thought towards their own safety. Otto Ortiz was able to get the gun away from Sutton and throw it out of reach. Both Otto and Anderson Ortiz helped restrain Sutton. Mr. Ortiz’s wife, Glenda Guerra, ran down the street to flag down additional responding officers, who arrested Sutton.

Chief J.D. McClure on Thursday recognized both Otto and Anderson Ortiz at the Gwinnett Police Department’s Awards and Promotional Ceremony. Chief McClure and all the members of the Gwinnett Police Department feel deep gratitude towards the Ortiz family for their bravery and assistance. Without their help, the outcome of the incident may have been very different.

Sutton has been charged with multiple felonies, including Felony Obstruction of Law Enforcement, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery. He is currently being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center.

Case Number: 220060527