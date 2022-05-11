Gotham Greens is seeking a head grower for its new Monroe, Ga. facility

Gotham Greens, a new high-tech hydroponic indoor farm soon to open in Monroe, Ga. is seeking a head grower for its new plant in the Piedmont Regional Industrial Center. Click or tap on this link for more information and to apply.

THE ROLE

The Head Grower is a senior leadership position within the company whose primary role is to manage all aspects of crop production to achieve best in class yields and quality. This role will oversee and mentor the Assistant Grower, IPM Specialist and Young Plant Specialist. The Head Grower works closely with their counterpart in the operations team – the Plant Manager – at their specific location to run the entire facility.