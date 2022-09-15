Gov. Kemp reappoints 2 former Walton County law enforcement officials to state boards

Walton County, Ga. (Sept. 14, 2022) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two Walton County residents and former law enforcement officials to state boards this summer.

Former Monroe Public Safety director Keith Glass has been reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Glass is the former Public Safety director for the City of Monroe. He retired in 2018 after a 25-year law enforcement career in his hometown of Monroe. At that time, Glass was the longest-serving police chief in the Monroe Police Department’s history. He currently serves as the chairperson of the Governor’s Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Photo credit: Board of Commissioners of Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia

Current Walton County Probate Judge and former chief deputy of Walton County Sheriff’s Office Bruce E. Wright was reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Judges of the Probate Courts Retirement Fund of Georgia. Wright was first elected to Walton County Probate Court in 2012 and has served on the bench since 2013. Prior to that he was a Monroe Police officer beginning in 1989 and subsequently served as chief deputy to Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman since 2005. Wright serves as the vice chairperson of the Governor’s Board of Commissioners of the Judges of the Probate Courts Retirement Fund of Georgia. Photo credit: Board of Commissioners of the Judges of the Probate Courts Retirement Fund of Georgia