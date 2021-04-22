Governor appoints Chapman to state Sheriffs’ Retirement Fund

From Left: Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman with Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster during 2020 election season. Contributed photo

Atlanta, Ga. – April 22, 2021 -Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday the appointment of Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman to the Board of Commissioners of the Sheriffs’ Retirement Fund of Georgia.

“Joe Chapman will do a great job,” said state Rep. Bruce Williamson.

Chapman said he was a little surprised by the appointment, which he first heard about a month or so back.

“I didn’t ask for it so it was something that was unexpected, but I appreciate the trust the Governor had in me to put me on the Board,” Chapman said. He said he had to go through quite an extensive background check after filling in a lot of paperwork and did not realize the appointment had been announced until he began receiving calls today.

Chapman was first elected Sheriff of Walton County in 2004 and was recently re-elected to serve a fourth 4-year term in 2020. He began his law enforcement career in 1987 with the City of Monroe Police Department and has served as an investigator with the Walton County Juvenile Court and been an investigator in Criminal Investigations. He also served for six years in the United States Marne Corps as well as with the Georgia Army National Guard, retiring as the 178th Military Police Company’s First Sergeant. He completed a tour as Camp Guard Commander, Camp Delta, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Chapman and his wife, Tammy, live in Walton County. The couple has three grown sons.