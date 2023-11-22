Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awards grant to the City of Monroe Police Department

Funds to help reduce crashes and prevent injuries and fatalities

The City of Monroe Police Department is pleased to announce it has received a $ 47,262.00 High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS). Funding for this grant is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and is awarded based upon the partnership with GOHS in helping to reduce crashes and prevent injuries and fatalities across the State of Georgia.

High Visibility Enforcement combines highly visible and proactive law enforcement to target a specific traffic safety issue designed to change unlawful and dangerous driving behaviors that contribute to most of the fatal and serious-injury traffic crashes on our roads. Law enforcement efforts are combined with visibility elements and public notification on the enforcement campaign to educate the public on traffic safety and promote voluntary compliance with the law.

“The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and our partners continue to implement programs designed to save lives and promote safe driving behaviors,” Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said in a press release. “We can ask everyone to help our state and nation reach zero traffic deaths by driving safe speeds, always wearing a seat belt, keeping the focus on the road and not the phone, and never operating a vehicle under the influence of any substance that impairs your ability to drive.”

“The City of Monroe Police Department is grateful for the supportive partnership, resources and additional funding provided by The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety,” Chief R.V. Watts said in a press release. “These allocations and resources will be implemented to fund and strengthen our current traffic enforcement unit to effectively impact the traffic concerns and issues associated daily within our city limits to preserve and protect our citizens as well as save lives.”

As law enforcement partners in the Operation Zero Tolerance DUI and Click It Or Ticket seatbelt campaigns, the City of Monroe Police Department will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves of high visibility patrols, multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints.

The grant will continue through September of 2024.

